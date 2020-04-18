Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Wineland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Wineland


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Wineland Obituary
Tony Wineland
DAHINDA -- Tony Lee Wineland, 74, of Dahinda, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL.
He was born on January 27, 1946, in Peoria, IL to Donald and Alma (Luecht) Wineland. He married Melissa L. Rose on December 26, 1987, in Brimfield, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa, of Dahinda; children Seth (Sara) Wineland of Peoria, Lori Wineland of Henderson, NV, and Matthew (Karen) Wineland of Elgin, IL; stepdaughters Stephanie Joos of Champaign, IL and Margaret Venzon of Bartonville, IL; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; brother Seth (Judy) Wineland of Colorado; sister Linda Bruesch, and "the nice one" Suzie Harms. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Wineland, and grandson Austin Bennett Wineland.
Tony was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a cook on the USS Dahlgren. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 30 years. Tony was an avid golfer. He spent several years of his retirement working on golf courses and enjoyed hunting for golf balls in his spare time. Most importantly, Tony was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in his name may be given to . Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois, Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.peoriafuneral.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -