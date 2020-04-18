|
Tony Wineland
DAHINDA -- Tony Lee Wineland, 74, of Dahinda, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL.
He was born on January 27, 1946, in Peoria, IL to Donald and Alma (Luecht) Wineland. He married Melissa L. Rose on December 26, 1987, in Brimfield, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa, of Dahinda; children Seth (Sara) Wineland of Peoria, Lori Wineland of Henderson, NV, and Matthew (Karen) Wineland of Elgin, IL; stepdaughters Stephanie Joos of Champaign, IL and Margaret Venzon of Bartonville, IL; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; brother Seth (Judy) Wineland of Colorado; sister Linda Bruesch, and "the nice one" Suzie Harms. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Wineland, and grandson Austin Bennett Wineland.
Tony was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a cook on the USS Dahlgren. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 30 years. Tony was an avid golfer. He spent several years of his retirement working on golf courses and enjoyed hunting for golf balls in his spare time. Most importantly, Tony was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in his name may be given to . Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois, Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020