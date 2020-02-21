Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Tophil Simon
Tophil L. Simon Obituary
Tophil L. Simon
PEORIA - Tophil L. Simon, 87 of Peoria IL, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center of Peoria.
He was born in Peoria, IL on September 20, 1932 to the late Tophil and Mildred (Lewis) Simon, Sr. who preceded him in death. His sister, Alice Frazee also preceded him.
Survivors include the love of his life, Brenda Potter; daughter Teresa (Greg) Heck; niece, Alice Meurn; Brenda's son, Allen Potter.
Tophil, known as "Top" or "Hollywood", was a Veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of the Caterpillar Tractor Company, with 36 years.
Tophil was an avid outdoorsman. He loved all forms of hunting, especially bow hunting as well as fishing. He was proud of a prize winning, record breaking buck he shot in Illinois.
Tophil was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed time spent outdoors and with family and friends.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
There will be no services at the request of Tophil.
Memorials can be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue,
Staten Island, NY 10305 or to the .

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
