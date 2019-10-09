|
|
Traci Gosnell
PEKIN - Traci Lynn Gosnell, 52, of Pekin passed away, surrounded by her family, at 8:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 14, 1967, in Pekin, she was the daughter of James D. and Bernie (Schaefer) Timke. She married Mike C. Gosnell on Sept. 24, 1988, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Bernie Cochran of Pekin; one son, Zac (Jessica Thompson) Gosnell of Loveland, Colo.; one granddaughter, Harper Gosnell; two step-sisters, Abbey (Jason) Sombeck of Pekin and Amy (Derek) Budisalich of Decatur, Ala.; two step-brothers, Brett (Stacey) Timke and Joel Timke, both of Pekin, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, David Cochran; and her grandparents.
Traci was a 1985 graduate of Pekin Community High School and had attended Illinois Central College.
She was employed by CEFCU at the main office in Bartonville for 24 years, last working as an indirect loan interviewer in the indirect lending department in September of 2018.
Traci was focused on her family and especially enjoyed spending time at family cookouts. She enjoyed being outdoors, boating, biking, hiking, water skiing and snow skiing.
Her celebration of life gathering will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Pekin Moose Family Center. A private family burial will be held in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with the Rev. Judy Doyle officiating.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019