Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Gilinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Gilinsky


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy Gilinsky Obituary
Tracy Gilinsky
FARMINGTON - Tracy Gilinsky, age 59, of Farmington passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Tracy was born on February 10, 1961, to Dick Irions and Rosemary Sweeney. They preceded her in death, as well as her young daughter, Tiffany.
Surviving are her two sons, Adam Gilinsky of Seattle, WA, and Jacob Joyce of Peoria, IL; her sister, Tammy Felenstein of Stanford, CT; and her stepfather, Jack Sweeney of Chillicothe, IL.
Tracy graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria in 1979.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date in the Chillicothe City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -