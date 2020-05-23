|
|
Tracy Gilinsky
FARMINGTON - Tracy Gilinsky, age 59, of Farmington passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Tracy was born on February 10, 1961, to Dick Irions and Rosemary Sweeney. They preceded her in death, as well as her young daughter, Tiffany.
Surviving are her two sons, Adam Gilinsky of Seattle, WA, and Jacob Joyce of Peoria, IL; her sister, Tammy Felenstein of Stanford, CT; and her stepfather, Jack Sweeney of Chillicothe, IL.
Tracy graduated from Richwoods High School in Peoria in 1979.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date in the Chillicothe City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020