Tressie Lee Williams
PEORIA - Ms. Tressie Lee Williams, 86, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Generations Nursing Home.
Tressie was born on January 21, 1933, to Earline Witherspoon and Willie Boyd. Tressie worked for Caterpillar, Inc., for many years, retiring December 31, 1997. Tressie was an avid bowler who was involved with many Central Illinois leagues. She loved traveling, gospel music and spending time with her family.
Tressie leaves to cherish her most precious memory, her loving and devoted children, John E. (Carolyn) Williams Jr. of Peoria, Mary (Emmanuel) Alabi of Lawrenceville, GA, and Valerie (Joseph) Mortimer of Pembroke Pines, FL; one brother, James "Jimmy" Witherspoon of Peoria; one sister, Martha Bricky of Rockford, IL; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mike Williams; one daughter, Sharon Williams; and a brother, Willie Witherspoon.
Tressie was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 29, 2019, with a one-hour visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Tressie will be laid to rest at Historic Springdale Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019