Trevor J. Kampfl
URBANA - Trevor J. Kampfl, age 52, of Urbana, formerly of Peoria, passed away at his residence at 12:06 p.m. on Monday Aug. 12, 2019.
Born June 8, 1967 in Peoria, he was a son to Joseph and Chenny (Hermans) Kampfl. Trevor graduated from Eastern University with his master's degree in education. He truly enjoyed his career at Thomas Edison Middle School in Urbana for 25 years as the counselor and the impact he could have on the children there. He was an avid collector of comic books, movies, and action figures, excited for any opportunity he could get to expand his collection.
Survivors include his brother Jeffrey (Marsha) Kampfl of Dunlap, niece Monica Kampfl of Rockford, IL, and Nephew Chadwick Kampfl of Dunlap.
Trevor was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 19, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the Mass at the church. Father Andru O'Brien will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Trevor's memory may be made to the .
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019