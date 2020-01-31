Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Troy Allen Martin


1967 - 2020
Troy Allen Martin Obituary
Troy Allen Martin
EAST PEORIA — Troy Allen Martin, 52, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born February 25, 1967, in Peoria to Dean and Judith (Sauder) Martin. He married Crystal Price on April 9, 1988, in Morton. She survives.
Also surviving are their three children, Cassie Martin, Carrie Martin and Lucas Martin, all of East Peoria; six grandchildren, Carson, Caylen, Aubrey, Coleton, Evelyn and Michael; two siblings, Gregg (Cheley) Martin of Pekin and Tricia (Tim) Wagenbach of Princeville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith.
Troy was a warehouse manager for many years until the closing of the family business, Martin Furniture, in 2017. He then worked at Home Depot on the M.E.T. Team until his passing.
He loved Cardinal baseball, funny T.V. shows, cracking jokes and '80s music. Troy loved to stay busy, whether it was working on projects, building furniture, or giving his time to help family and friends. Troy's giving continued after his death as an organ donor through Gift Of Hope.
A visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., with services following at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the family or Gift of Hope. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
