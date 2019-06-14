|
Troy Smith
GLASFORD - Troy Zane Smith, 51, of Glasford (formerly of Canton), succumbed to his fight with cancer on June 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, his family, and his dearest friends at the time of his passing.
Troy was born Nov. 25, 1967, to Zeldon "Bud" Smith and Sherry Lindzey of
Canton. They survive. Also surviving are his wife Heather and stepson Ian
Rademaker of Glasford; daughter Annelyse Smith of Denver, CO; brother Tyson (Amy) Smith of Canton; step-mother Roberta Smith of Smithfield; step-sisters Amber (Keith) Gregory and Jeri Ainsworth of Canton; step-sisters Kathy (Bob) Lucia and Kelly Price of CO. Troy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Alfred & Eleanor Berry; his paternal grandparents Donald & Gladys Smith; his step-father Bruce Lindzey; and his beloved dogs Chester & Bailey.
Troy graduated salutatorian of the Canton High School Class of 1985. He
continued his education at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1989.
During that time, he made the dean's list every semester. Initially, Troy
planned on continuing his education via a Juris Doctorate (he aced the LSAT
exam), however, he decided to follow his passion for design and work as a
graphic designer.
Troy married the love of his life on Sept. 21, 2013. Troy and Heather
enjoyed their time together and spending time with family and friends. They
managed a house with 2 dogs and a cat.
Troy had a true passion for living. With an eclectic taste in music, movies,
politics, and overall knowledge, he lived a full life surrounded by numerous
friends. His true inner circle was a band-of-brothers affectionately known as
the "A.K.'s".
Although their football program drove him crazy, he was an immense supporterof his alma mater's athletic teams, as well as the Chicago Bears and Cubbies.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Elks, 61 W. Elm St., Canton, IL, on
Saturday, June 22, 2019 @ 4 pm. The memorial service will be officiated by
Chaplin Carole Hoke and speaker Darren Chasteen, followed by a dinner at
5 p.m. A burial of ashes will be performed at a later date in White Chapel
Memory Gardens. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the following:
Little Giant Scholarship Fund
c/o Community Foundation of Central IL
3625 N. Sheridan Rd.
Peoria, IL 61604
EIN: 37-118571
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019