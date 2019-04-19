|
|
Truby Wright
PEORIA - Truby Diana Wright, 64, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on August 11, 1954, in Ava, MO, to Donald Wanda Porter Brooks.
Surviving are her mother and two sons, James Wright and Joseph (Jen) Eickmeier, all of Peoria. Also surviving are five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and two sisters, Delores Brooks and Neva Brooks.
Her father; her stepfather, Robert Yearby; and one sister, Kathy Brooks, preceded her in death.
Truby was a long-time dependable employee in the food and beverage industry. She was an avid reader, enjoyed plants and gardening and always helped those in need.
Cremation services have been accorded. A small family service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019