Crain Funeral Home
135 W. Vienna St.
Anna, IL 62906
(618) 833-2176
Truman Pitts
WASHINGTON - Truman Dale Pitts, 86, of Wylie, TX, formerly of Anna and Washington, IL, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1932, in Anna, IL, the son of Truman Christopher and Zora Agatha (Ross) Pitts. He was married to Lura Louise (Dillow) on Dec. 23, 1953.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Louise; 2 children, Debbie (Jon) Peters of Wylie, TX, and Mike (Betsy) Pitts of Zionsville, IN; 5 grandchildren, Jason Peters of Wylie, TX, Janie Peters (David Stitts) of Aubrey, TX, Katie (Mack) Hamilton of Saratoga Springs, UT, and Elana Pitts and Jennifer Pitts, both of Zionsville, IN; and his brother, Paul (Susan) Pitts of Scottsdale, AZ.
Visitation for Dale Pitts will be on Saturday, July 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Anna City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The First Church of the Nazarene in Anna, Illinois, and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
