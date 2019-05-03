|
Tsugie "June" Turner
PEORIA - Tsugie "June" Turner, 82, a former Peoria resident, passed away April 29, 2019 in Victorville, California.
A native of Kawasaki, Japan, she was one of eight children born to Masao and Sadako Kobayashi. She married Oley Turner in Yokohama, Japan and moved to Peoria, Illinois in 1957.
She was an employee at St. Francis Hospital for over thirty years before moving to Victorville, California in 1990 where she worked for Sears and Gottschalks department stores. She was a founding member of the Japanese Joshua Tree Karaoke Club in 1998.
Tsugie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of sixty-two years, Oley Turner, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jerome Roberson of Cerritos, California, grandson and granddaughter, Jonathan and Sydney Roberson of Cerritos, California.
Services will be held at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 13230 El Evado Rd. Victorville, CA on May, 2019.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019