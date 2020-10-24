Twila J. Quine

PEKIN - Twila J. Quine, age 84, of Pekin passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 12:19 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1936, to Wilbur and Ethel (Bath) Showens. She married John Quine Jr. on Dec. 4, 1953, in Peoria. He passed away on Dec. 17, 2016, in Canton. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include one grandson, Justin (Amanda) Showens of Pekin; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Dayvin Showens of Pekin; one sister, Wanda of Peoria; and two brothers, Jack of Spring Valley and Jerry of Bartonville.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



