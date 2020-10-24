1/1
Twila J. Quine
1936 - 2020
PEKIN - Twila J. Quine, age 84, of Pekin passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 12:19 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1936, to Wilbur and Ethel (Bath) Showens. She married John Quine Jr. on Dec. 4, 1953, in Peoria. He passed away on Dec. 17, 2016, in Canton. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one grandson, Justin (Amanda) Showens of Pekin; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Dayvin Showens of Pekin; one sister, Wanda of Peoria; and two brothers, Jack of Spring Valley and Jerry of Bartonville.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Parkview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
