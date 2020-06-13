Twila Ogburn
CHILLICOTHE - Twila Gwendolyn Ogburn, age 96, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Twila was born on November 14, 1923, in Chandler, Minnesota, to George and Gladys (Sorenson) Anderson. She married Byron Dale "Ozzie" Ogburn on September 13, 1944, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her son, Richard.
Surviving are her children, Marty (Suzanne) Ogburn of Chillicothe, IL, Marcy (Danny) Jacobs of Kimberling City, MO, and Ron Ogburn of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed teaching women's Bible studies for many years and spent much of her time preparing for them.
Her family is very thankful for the wonderful and caring people who cared for Twila on the staffs of Evergreen Place Assisted Living, Heritage Healthcare, Harbor Light Hospice and Proctor Hospital.
Burial will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery and a private family graveside will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Chillicothe Bible Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences made be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.