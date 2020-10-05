Tyesha M. "Pretty Eyes" Thomas
PEORIA - Tyesha M. Thomas, 18, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was born on October 8, 2001, in Peoria, IL, to Patricia Thomas and Henry Shaffer.
Tyesha was a 2020 Manual Academy graduate. She was full of life! She loved to dance, take pictures and make videos of herself. She also loved being around her siblings, friends and her little nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Elder Felton Beck Jr. will bring words of comfort to the family. Tyesha will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Tyesha's full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com
.