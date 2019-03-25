Home

Tyler Abraham Obituary
MORTON - Tyler Scott Abraham, 17, of Morton passed away at 9:29 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Children's Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on March 7, 2002, in Peoria to Henry and Jennifer Koch Abraham Jr.
Surviving are his mother, Jennifer Abraham of Morton; his father, Henry Abraham Jr. of Pekin; maternal grandmother, Bonita Koch of Morton; three aunts, Kim (Greg) Garcia of Morton, Lynda (Rick) Baker of Wichita, KS, and Sally (Todd) Hellrigel of Green Valley; nine cousins; and his pet shih tzu, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Koch; and one uncle, Greg Koch.
He loved to play with his toys and watch Dora the Explorer.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Tremont. Ministers of the church will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. before the service at the church on Friday. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Pets for Seniors (PFS Shelter) in Edwards.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
