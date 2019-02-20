Home

Erickson-Anderson Mortuary
8390 ALLISON AVE
La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 466-3297
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Hall at Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
Tyler Maughan


1996 - 2019
Tyler Maughan Obituary
Tyler Maughan
PEORIA - Tyler Robert Maughan, 22, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Tyler was born in Bloomington, IL, on July 28, 1996, to Kelly Mangan and Kevin Maughan. He was loved dearly by his family.
Tyler is survived by his parents, Kelly Mangan and Pedro Cabrales of La Mesa, CA, and Kevin and Angela Maughan of Peoria, IL. He is also survived by his siblings, Savannah Maughan (13), David Maughan (10), James Maughan (7), Lucille Cabrales (4) and Oliver Cabrales (2). He will be missed by all who knew him, his grandparents, family and friends.
A memorial service was held at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary in La Mesa, CA, on February 9, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Miller Hall at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
