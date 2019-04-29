|
Udell Moore
WASHINGTON - Udell Moore, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria, IL.
Udell was born on August 8, 1930, in Bethel Springs, TN, to James Nathan and Martha Elmer (Webster) Moore, who both preceded him in death. He married Sue Ellen Roland on August 25, 1947, in Corinth, MS. Sue passed away on February 16, 2017.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Edward O'Neal Moore and Ron Moore; and one granddaughter, Michelle Moore; along with seven siblings, Richard, Cletus, Ray, Earl, Ruth, Frances and Alene.
Surviving are one son, David (Sharon) Moore of Pekin, IL; and one daughter, Sue Ann (Carl) Lehman of Washington, IL. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Dawn Reardon, Mark Moore, Brian Moore, Rachel Maple, Jennifer Morrison, Lisa Hovis, Daniel Lehman and Jason Lehman. He also had 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Further surviving is one sister, Audrey Rowland; along with several nieces and nephews.
Udell worked as a brake press operator at Caterpillar for 32 years.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Evan Williams will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019