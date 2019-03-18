|
Una Feigum
WASHINGTON - Una Harriet Feigum, 86, of Chippewa Falls, WI, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully in Chippewa Falls, WI, on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Una was born on April 10, 1932, in her parents' home in Minneapolis, MN. She married Arthur Feigum in Minneapolis and they were married for 55 years until his death in 2008.
Una and Art shared a strong commitment to their family, church and faith, enjoyed playing cards with friends, going to auctions and collecting "treasures," and staying involved in the community in various ways.
They had four children and surviving are Winton of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Mark (Julie) of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Jeanine (George) Claypool of Sheboygan, WI. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Melody Feigum of Washington; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her sister, Jane Winans, of Remer MN; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Taylor of Georgetown, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Their oldest son, Keith, of Washington, passed away in 2016.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor John E. Rothfusz will officiate Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Una's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019