Unia C. McBride
WASHINGTON - Unia C. McBride, age 91, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:44 p.m. at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
She was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Trumann, Ark. to Ira and Robbie (Leggett) Cockrum. She married Warren McBride on Nov. 27, 1948 in Harrisburg, Ark. He passed away Nov. 17, 1996 in Washington.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Linda, one granddaughter, Sherry Lynn, five sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include four daughters: Kathy Lynch of Washington, Ellen Cargill of Georgia, Joyce Bryson of Florida, Karen (Frank) McDermott of Washington, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Unia worked for Methodist Medical Center in the Radiology Department retiring in 1979.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt 91 in Peoria.
You may view Unia's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com