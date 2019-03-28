Home

V. Joanne Stidham Obituary
V. Joanne Stidham
EAST PEORIA — V. Joanne Stidham, 88, of East Peoria passed away at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on February 22, 1931, in Peoria to Leslie and Bessie E. (Tull) Bechtel. She is survived by four children, N. David Perry of Dunnellon, FL, Dennis A. (Cheryl) Perry of Metamora, and Dallas S. Stidham and Donetta (Tom) Ghent, both of Washington, IL; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dale Perry; and three brothers.
Joanne had worked for the Illinois Department of Public Aid for many years before retiring. She was of the Protestant Faith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Jose Medina will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, plus an hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to the -Peoria Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave, Peoria, IL 61614. Please visit www.RemmertFuneralHome.com to make online condolences and tributes.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
