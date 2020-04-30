|
V. Nadine Arnold
PEORIA - V. Nadine Arnold (Newingham), 93, of Peoria, IL, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation & Health Care in Peoria Heights, IL.
Nadine was born on August 8, 1926, in Riggston, IL, to Ernest and Ethel (Killebrew) Newingham. Nadine married Harry Arnold Jr. in Little Rock, AR, on March 17, 1952. Nadine and Harry were blessed to share 63 years together raising their family, enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry preceded Nadine in death in July of 2015.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, Carmen Garland of Murray, KY; and her son, Gregory Arnold (Kathy) of Louisville, KY. Nadine will be deeply missed by her five grandchildren, Brooke Arnold of Mackinaw, IL, Justin Garland (Terri) and Joshua Garland (Julia) of Murray, KY, Scott Arnold of Danvers, IL, and Amanda Borsch (Scott) of Cincinnati, OH; and seven great-grandchildren. Nadine is also survived by her sister, Naomi Wright (Harold, deceased); and her brother, Bernard Newingham (Jo).
Nadine also was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cathy Lynn; her parents, Ernest and Ethel (Killebrew) Newingham; and two brothers, Lyndle and Carroll Dean.
Nadine retired from Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services and was a member of Sunnyland Christian Church.
Nadine will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her beautiful smile and her love of family.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life for Nadine will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , .
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left for the family at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020