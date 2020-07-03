Valerie "Val" J. Franks
PEORIA -- Valerie J. Franks passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Buehler Home, at the age of 90 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Stella Kratzert.
Valerie married Orville Franks on June 16, 1951, at St Mark's Church. They cherished 69 years as husband and wife.
Valerie graduated from Academy of our Lady High School in 1947. She started her career with Caterpillar. Later, Val worked at Traders Realty as a real estate agent for 35 years.
She was active in the community, working as volunteer for St. Francis Hospital and other organizations. She enjoyed participating in bridge club, St. Philomena parish, the Race for the Cure and the Ivy Club.
Valerie's smile always lit up a room. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. Her laughter was contagious; it could be heard from any room. She loved having a good time, whether it be dancing, bowling, jet skiing or traveling, and age always took a back seat. Her competitive spirit and quick wit were always evident. She loved crossword puzzles and was always on the hunt for a good deals.
She is survived by her husband, Orville G. Franks; sister, Dolores Ingersoll; daughter, Laura Franks; son, Steve Franks and daughter-in-law, Karen; daughter, Lynda Koontz and son-in-law, Brian; son, David Franks; and grandchildren, Nick (Liz) Koontz, Samantha Koontz, Alex (Savannah) Koontz and Michelle Franks.
Visitation will be held on July 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made in Valerie's memory to the Southside Office of Concern and the American Cancer Society
.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.