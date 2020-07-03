1/1
Valerie J. "Val" Franks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie "Val" J. Franks
PEORIA -- Valerie J. Franks passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Buehler Home, at the age of 90 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Stella Kratzert.
Valerie married Orville Franks on June 16, 1951, at St Mark's Church. They cherished 69 years as husband and wife.
Valerie graduated from Academy of our Lady High School in 1947. She started her career with Caterpillar. Later, Val worked at Traders Realty as a real estate agent for 35 years.
She was active in the community, working as volunteer for St. Francis Hospital and other organizations. She enjoyed participating in bridge club, St. Philomena parish, the Race for the Cure and the Ivy Club.
Valerie's smile always lit up a room. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. Her laughter was contagious; it could be heard from any room. She loved having a good time, whether it be dancing, bowling, jet skiing or traveling, and age always took a back seat. Her competitive spirit and quick wit were always evident. She loved crossword puzzles and was always on the hunt for a good deals.
She is survived by her husband, Orville G. Franks; sister, Dolores Ingersoll; daughter, Laura Franks; son, Steve Franks and daughter-in-law, Karen; daughter, Lynda Koontz and son-in-law, Brian; son, David Franks; and grandchildren, Nick (Liz) Koontz, Samantha Koontz, Alex (Savannah) Koontz and Michelle Franks.
Visitation will be held on July 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made in Valerie's memory to the Southside Office of Concern and the American Cancer Society.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved