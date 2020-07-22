1/1
Vaughn E.H. Speck
1920 - 2020
Vaughn E.H. Speck
PEKIN - Vaughn E.H. Speck, 99, of Pekin, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
He was born on September 15, 1920, in Peoria to Frank and Martha (Klimpke) Speck. He married Ida Johnson on April 26, 1941, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2011, in Pekin.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers.
Vaughn is survived by two daughters, Connie Seybold of Pekin and Donna (Richard) Gordon of Peoria; grandchildren, Tammy (Rick) Ferris, Jay Seybold, Kessy Thompson, Rob (Thekla) Hagenbuch, Andy Hagenbuch, Chris (Suzie) Hagenbuch and Blake (Jenny) Gordon; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Vaughn worked as a Tool and Die maker at E.M. Smith and Company until retiring in December of 1985 and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Private services will be held. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or Samaritan's Purse.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
