Veda M. Johnson

Veda M. Johnson Obituary
Veda M. Johnson
PEORIA - Veda M. Johnson, age 93, of Peoria passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at 8:07 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1925, in Trivoli to James and Frances (Morby) McKeever. She married Arthur Johnson on Feb. 18, 1951, in Trivoli. He passed away on Aug. 23, 2004, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Joan Watson; one sister, Audrey Thompson; and one brother, Harold McKeever.
Survivors include two daughters, Gail (Tom) Heuer of Colorado and Wendy (Bill Farris) Johnson of Peoria; one son, K. Michael Johnson of Boston, MA; and seven grandchildren, Leigh, Jason, Jake, Jessica, Amy, Kari and Joel; and two great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Faith Missionary Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Veda's life will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Faith Missionary Church in Bartonville.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her church.
You may view Veda's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
