Velda J. Parsons
1942 - 2020
Velda J. Parsons
CHILLICOTHE - Velda J. Parsons, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Velda was born on September 29, 1942, in Peoria, to Verne and Lissetta Hoffman Parsons.
Surviving is her daughter, Tonya Parsons of Peoria; two brothers, Larry (Cindy) Parsons of Chillicothe and Don (Pam) Parsons of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Velda was employed by Proctor Hospital for 35 years, retiring as an LPN.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 200 Cole Street, East Peoria, Illinois 61611 or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
