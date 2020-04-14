|
|
Velma D. Weber
BENSON - Velma D. Weber, 89, a long-time resident of Benson, IL passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Windsor Gardens Continuing Care and Retirement Community, Bardstown, KY.
Velma was born on December 28, 1930, the daughter of Leslie and Maude Combest) Roberts. She married Dale E Weber on February 17, 1952. Her husband of 61 years passed on March 5, 2013.
Surviving are two sons, Dan (Kristie) Weber of Minonk, IL, Randal (Shari) Weber of New Haven, KY; one sister, (Georgia (John) Clark of Delavan; four grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) Weber, Amber (Russ) Telford, Justin Weber, and Nikki (Monti) Albert; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Dorothy Head, two brothers, Vernon, Herman, and one grandson, Nathan Weber.
Velma loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, cooking, reading, puzzles, fishing, ballroom dancing with her husband, and her many friends and relatives.
She was a graduate of LeRoy High School, LeRoy, IL.
Velma was member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Benson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church or Benson Ambulance.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020