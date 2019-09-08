|
Velma June Stubbs
MORTON - Velma "June" Stubbs, 88, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Friday,
September 6, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on June 20, 1931, in Taney County, Missouri, to Holland F. Sr. and Isa Mae (Patterson) Ellison. A graduate of Sparta, Missouri High School, She married her high school sweetheart, Max J. Stubbs, on May 29, 1949, in Harrison, Arkansas. He died on June 13, 2007, in Pekin.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Paul F. Stubbs; two sisters,
Wanda Moses and Martha Jones; and two brothers, Dean Ellison and Holland Ellison Jr.
Surviving are two sons, Terry (Emily) Stubbs of Morton and Gale (Alisa) Stubbs of West
Chicago; two daughters, Katherine "Kathy" (Jim) Pemberton of Pekin and Debra "Debbie"
(Brad) Harrison of Mapleton; twelve grandchildren, Brandi (Ryan) Krueger, Sonya (Curt) Farnham, Chris Ellison, Josh (Shannon) Stubbs, Heather (Christian) Ritchie, Adam (Brooke) Stubbs, Philip (Kara) Stubbs, Brandy (Michael) Mutehart, Nicholas (Rachel) Stubbs, Holly (Luke) Tseng, Tracy (Aaron) Lusher and Jeremy Pemberton; thirty-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Koella Roberts of Ozark, Missouri; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ellison of Nixa, Missouri, and Shirley Ellison of Rogersville, Missouri.
June worked as a cashier for Centel/Gallatin River Communications for over 33 years.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, doing crossword puzzles, gardening and cooking. June visited all 50 states and traveled abroad. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and having them in her home.
She enjoyed attending Liberty Baptist Church in Pekin and Richland Baptist Church in East
Peoria.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Apostolic Christian
Restmor for the compassion and care given to June over the last several years.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Preston-Hanley
Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Gary England will officiate. Visitation will
be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019