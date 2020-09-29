1/
Velma Sellers
1929 - 2020
PEORIA - Velma A. Sellers, 90, of Champaign, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Velma was born on November 26, 1929, in Peoria, Illinois, to parents, Howard and Madge (Clark) Johnson. She graduated from Old Manual High School in Peoria in 1948. Velma married her husband, Gary Sellers, on June 15, 1952, in Peoria. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Peoria, a member of the Red Hats in Champaign and a member of the Home and Community Education group in Champaign. During her career, Velma worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for many years.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Charlene Barnewolt.
Survivors include her son, Greg Sellers (Ellen Holy) of Champaign; her daughter, Linn (Merrill) Kaney of Tennessee; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Deafness Research Foundation and/or the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children.
Online condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
