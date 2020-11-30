1/1
Velma Stout
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Stout
EUREKA - Velma J. Stout, 87, of Eureka, formerly of Morton, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka.
She was born on June 10, 1933, in Canton, Ill., to Paul and Goldie (Essex) Hoskins. She married John G. "Jack" Stout in East Peoria, Ill., on August 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2008. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Stout; one brother, Phillip Hoskins; and one sister, Tricia Hoskins.
Surviving are her two sons, Greg (Kelley) Stout of Peoria and Brian Stout of San Francisco, Calif.; one daughter, Janine Oltjen of Lawrence, Kan.; three grandchildren, Natalie (Jason), Garrett and Haley; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Hoskins and Roger (Ella) Hoskins, both of Peoria; and twin sisters, Pauline Barboutis of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Paula Allison of Quincy, Ill.
Velma worked at Witzig's Clothing Store in Morton as a sales associate, but she will be remembered by her culinary and homemaking skills. Her pies were second to none!
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton and its Women's Prayer Chain.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Joel Smith officiating. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Velma's funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile, http://www.facebook.com/knappjohnsonfuneralhome, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Velma's online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved