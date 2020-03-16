|
Venn Heerman Jr.
PEORIA - Venn Heerman Jr. of Acworth, Georgia, formerly of Peoria, went to be with God on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4:02 a.m. at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA, after being diagnosed with cancer just one week earlier.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Venn Salem Heerman Sr. and Betty Jean Koch, both deceased.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Henry; and one great-niece, Angelina.
He is survived his wife and partner of 33 years, Cathleen Hunt Heerman; 2 step-sons, Chris (Chrysti) Bishop of Decatur, GA, and Tim (Deanna) Bishop; 2 grandchildren, Carleigh and Christian; 3 brothers, John, David and Donald; 4 sisters, Betty Meyers, Dianne Edwards, Rosemary Charlson and Kathy Shadden; 29 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
Venn graduated from Peoria High in 1969 and Bradley University in 1972, with a B.S. in education. He was in ROTC at Bradley and served in the USAF, attaining the Rank of 2nd Lt. He served at Vandenburg AFB in security after basic training at Ft. Hood and OCS in Denver, CO. Upon his discharge, he began work at Caterpillar Tractor as a drill press operator and worked there until 1986. He began his nursing career in 1986 in Peoria. He married Cathleen on June 21, 1987, at Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria, IL. They relocated to Marietta, GA, in October of 1987. He was an active member of 1st Christian Church Mariertta, serving as an Elder and Deacon, working in the Food Pantry, singing with the choir, participating in Bible Study Group and playing piano for Sunday morning services.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced in Marietta, Georgia, and Peoria, Illinois, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cremation rites will be accorded with Cremation Society of Georgia, with internment in Peoria, Illinois, in Springdale Cemetery.
Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to his widow at Celebration Village, 4460 Celebration Blvd., Apt 5101, Acworth, GA 30101.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020