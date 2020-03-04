|
Veona "Berta" Dinkins
EAST PEORIA - Veona "Berta" Dinkins, age 90, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on July 19, 1929, in Peoria to Richard and Rena (Huser) Rittenhouse. She married Venson Dinkins on Aug. 5, 1948. He passed away on April 14, 2016, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bud Rittenhouse.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa (Dennis) King of East Peoria; five grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Mills of Evansville, IN, Matthew (Courtney) Mills of Pekin, Megan Mills of East Peoria, Ayden King of East Peoria and Melissa (Ryan) Bale of Eureka; 14 great-grandchildren, including Sommer Mills, who assisted with Grandma Grape's care; one brother, Robert Rittenhouse of Georgia; and one sister, Shirley (Moak) Albritton of Missouri.
Berta worked for the City of East Peoria from 1968 until her retirement in 2010. She was East Peoria City Clerk form 1991 to 2010. She was also very active in the East Peoria Community.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Friday. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made the Peoria Chapter.
