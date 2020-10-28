Vera Huffman
PRINCEVILLE - Vera Huffman, formerly of Princeville, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Covid wing, surrounded by the caring heroes of Heritage Health in Chillicothe, IL.
Vera was born on July 31, 1939, in Peoria to Ralph and Enid Josephine (Cox) Bouton. She grew up in the small town of Duncan, IL, and went to a one room schoolhouse until her high school years, which were in Wyoming, IL. After graduation, Vera studied nursing at Methodist nursing school in Peoria. She married Ronald Lee Huffman on December 30, 1959, and took up residence in the Chicago area. Shortly after their marriage, Vera became an RN, which began a lifelong career in medicine. Her early career was doing part-time work in area hospitals while she raised her family. Eventually the family moved to the Springfield, IL, area, where she worked full-time in a doctor's office. She enjoyed being a tour guide of Springfield on her off hours. After a few years, the family moved to Duluth, MN, where she was a QRC Manager for a large rehabilitation company. In her retirement years, she did home visits to Aids patients in the Cabrini-Green area of Chicago.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a grandchild, Greg Parker; her brother, Ralph "Bub" Bouton; and sister-in-law, Eileen (Toote) Rickey.
Surviving are her children, Marv (Chareen) Huffman of Coon Rapids, MN, Rhonda (Ron) Daum of Peoria and Jo Parker, also of Peoria; 6 grandchildren, Joe (Sarah) O'Neill of Princeville, Jessica Sarnes of Princeville, Britta (Sam )Hanzlik of Rochester, MN, Alex (Dustin) Woods of Columbus, OH, Beth (John) Hurdle, also of Columbus, and Shayla Huffman (soon to be Mrs. Cole Kasel) of Shakopee, MN; 7 great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kyler and Kaleb Sarnes, Meredith O'Neill, Parker Hurdle, Finn Hanzslik and Dawson Woods; her sisters-in-law, Lynda Stone, Ruth Fosse and Gail Campbell; her niece-sister, Cindy (Duane) Eberle; and all of her nieces and nephews.
Vera enjoyed running around the country visiting family and friends in a RV after her retirement. She enjoyed her class reunions every year to see her dear lifelong friends of which a few were in that one room school house with her all those years ago.
She also loved to collect and refurbish antiques and lamps. Reading and writing were another passion of hers, along with entertaining friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, including the interment of her ashes in the Stringtown Cemetery in Duncan, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in the memory of Vera Huffman to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
.