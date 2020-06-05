Vera Ingles
CREVE COEUR ~ Vera Estelle Ingles, 97, of Creve Coeur, passed away peacefully at 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Dudleyville, Illinois to parents Anton C. and Caroline (Schaufelberger) Kirstein on December 25, 1922. Vera worked at the movie theater and her uncle's auto repair shop in Greenville, where she found she had a talent for mechanics. When the U.S. Navy WAVES program was created, Vera enlisted and served her country from 1943-45. Although they wanted her to train in airplane mechanics, she instead chose business at Hunter College in New York. She was then stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she ran a store.
Vera married Cecil Ingles, of Sorento, Illinois, on October 23, 1945 and they settled in Creve Coeur. She worked in the data processing department at Caterpillar for nine years and bowled on the Caterpillar Ladies Team. Vera was a long-time member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Creve Coeur, where she was active in CWF, taught Sunday school for many years and served as financial secretary. Vera enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing in Minnesota and leading her Girl Scout troop on many adventures.
Always an advocate of reading, in 1979 Vera embarked on a second career at the Creve Coeur Public Library and studied library science at Illinois Central College. Using her technical skills, she computerized the library's catalog. She retired in 2006 as Executive Director at the age of 84. In retirement, she enjoyed reading and visiting her grandchildren. An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, she rarely missed watching a game.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband on December 29, 1994, her parents, three brothers, and three sisters. Surviving are two daughters Sue (John Mandeville) Ingles of Los Angeles, California, and Marsha (Karl Miller) Ingles of Rennes, France; two grandchildren Frances Mandeville and Nicholas Mandeville, both of Los Angeles, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 604 Groveland Street, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610 or Creve Coeur Public Library, 311 North Highland Street, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.
