Vera Jones
PEORIA - Vera A. Jones, 96, of Peoria, passed away at Liberty Village in Peoria, at 3:55 a.m., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born October 6, 1923, in Bath, Illinois, to Dietrich Herman and Anna (Strube) Osing. She married Leonard Jones at St. John's Lutheran Church, on February 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2011.
Mrs. Jones is survived by four daughters: Nancy (Dale) Atkinson, of Pekin, IL, Cassandra (Garry) Wagener of Waconia, MN, Sue (Bob) Sidell of Peoria, IL and Julie (Stephen) Steinborn of Watertown, MN; six grandchildren: Jan Atkinson, Shelley Atkinson, Gretchen (Bret) Burau, Matt Wagener, Jamie (Kevin) Witte and Sarah (Austin) Carter; as well as four great-grandchildren: Jack Witte, Annie Witte, Elsa Burau and Hazel Burau. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. She had worked as Church Secretary at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Peoria for over 20 years.
A visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, near Bath, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at St. John's Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Concordia Lutheran School. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019