Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home - Havana
217 North Plum Street
Havana, IL 62644
(309) 543-2244
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
near Bath, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Jones


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Jones Obituary
Vera Jones
PEORIA - Vera A. Jones, 96, of Peoria, passed away at Liberty Village in Peoria, at 3:55 a.m., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born October 6, 1923, in Bath, Illinois, to Dietrich Herman and Anna (Strube) Osing. She married Leonard Jones at St. John's Lutheran Church, on February 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2011.
Mrs. Jones is survived by four daughters: Nancy (Dale) Atkinson, of Pekin, IL, Cassandra (Garry) Wagener of Waconia, MN, Sue (Bob) Sidell of Peoria, IL and Julie (Stephen) Steinborn of Watertown, MN; six grandchildren: Jan Atkinson, Shelley Atkinson, Gretchen (Bret) Burau, Matt Wagener, Jamie (Kevin) Witte and Sarah (Austin) Carter; as well as four great-grandchildren: Jack Witte, Annie Witte, Elsa Burau and Hazel Burau. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. She had worked as Church Secretary at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Peoria for over 20 years.
A visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, near Bath, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at St. John's Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Concordia Lutheran School. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -