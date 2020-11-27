Vera L. Cooper
WASHINGTON - Vera L. Cooper, age 87, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:49 a.m. at her residence.
She was born April 16, 1933 in Versailles, IL to James and Dora Mae (Ritter) DeWitt. She married Roy Cooper on March 29, 1959 in Pittsfield. He passed away on Jan 21, 2019 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie (Gary) Sutton of East Peoria, one son, David (Penny) Cooper of O'Fallon, IL, two granddaughters: Morgan Cooper of Seattle, WA, Madelyn Cooper of O'Fallon, one sister, Shirley Stillwell of Pittsfield, and one brother, Doug (Helen) DeWitt of Tucson, AZ.
Vera was a Cook at the Apostolic Christian Home in Morton from 1991 to 2002. She attended the Summit Nazarene Church in Sunnyland.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private graveside services will be in Versailles West Side Cemetery. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Summit Nazarene Church.
