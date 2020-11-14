Vera M. Chaffee
PEKIN - Vera Marie Chaffee, age 95, of Pekin, IL, died on Friday, November 13, 2020, within Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
She was born on December 4, 1924, to parents, Lawrence Ernest and Iva May (Morris) Hallam.
Vera married George Warren Chaffee in Peoria, IL, on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death. Also preceding Vera in death were her stillborn son, one brother and two sisters.
Vera is survived by her son, Jarville Dean Chaffee of Peoria, IL; daughter, Laurie (Stanley) Smith of Peoria, IL; sister, Rosemary Shriver of Crescent City, OK; grandchildren, Alissa Smith of Peoria, IL, Tom (Melissa) Chaffee of Pingree Grove, IL, Chandra (Louis) Rigo of Eureka, IL, Kristin (Justin) Sherwood of Washington, IL, and Kayla (Brian Dorrans) Chaffee of Palatine, IL; great-grandchildren, Jayla, Kyli, Kailyn, Karlee, Jayden, Holden, Everly and Kassidy; and several nieces and nephews.
Vera spent her childhood aspiring to graduate from high school against many odds, including walking to school on a two-mile country road. She loved being outside on the farm with her father. Known by all as the "strongest woman" they know, she survived polio and heart surgeries and worked at Camp Ellis during World War II. Vera was a Caterpillar employee, under-writer for Auto-Owners Insurance, and worked as a beautician after graduating from Liberty Beauty School. She enjoyed studying genealogy, attended poetry club meetings and fiercely supported her family members.
A private service will be held with Chaplain Dwight Winnett officiating. Interment will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or the Alzheimer's Association
of Central Illinois, 612 W. Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
