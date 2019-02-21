Home

Vera Mae Savill

Vera Mae Savill Obituary
Vera Mae Savill
CANTON — Vera Mae Savill, 91, of Canton passed away at 4:23 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Red Oak Estates. She was born on September 17, 1927, in Canton to Cecil and Leah May (Showens) Gilson. She married Ralph D. Savill Jr. on March 1, 1947, in Lewistown, he preceded her in death on January 10, 2019.
Vera was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Sarah Savill; one great-grandson, Bill Wagner; one brother, Tom Gilson; and one sister, Barbara Jean Bell.
Surviving are four children, Judy (Randy) Jarvis of Canton, Sandra (Bill) Wagner of Pensacola, FL, David (Sandy) Savill of Davenport, IA, and Tim (Linda Huckels) Savill of North Canton, OH; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Cecil (Eleanora) Gilson Jr. of Havana, IL.
Vera graduated from Brown's Business College. She worked at Canton Automotive, Melgreen's Furniture in Farmington, Scripts McCartney, and lastly Murphy-Sedgwick Memorial Home, where she retired in 1992. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Canton. Vera Mae served her Lord as Lay Pastor visiting members of her church, and non-members. She was involved with missions, White Cross, Kids Hope, a prayer warrior and served in many other capacities in her church. She taught young women how to cook, bake, garden, and can their produce. Vera Mae made the most wonderful lemon bread. She loved her family and prayed for them daily.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton, IL. Rev. Brandon Theobald will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Waterford Cemetery in rural Lewistown, IL. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Free Church. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
