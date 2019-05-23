Home

Vera Marie Ganion Obituary
Vera Marie Ganion
PEORIA - Vera M. Ganion, age 89, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Proctor Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL to John and Bertha (White) Matthews. She married Harold Ganion August 2, 1947 in Peoria. He passed away August 1, 1989.
Survivors include her daughter, Marsha (Thomas) Curless of Peoria; sons, James Ganion of Peoria Heights and Ronald (Patrice) Ganion of Louisiana; grandsons, Russell Snyder of Peoria and Thomas (Denise) Osterman of Lowpoint; great-grandson, Kyle Osterman; and half-sisters, Joyce Matthews, Kathleen (Jim) Kluegel and Karen Dexter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and a half-sister.
Vera worked at Harms Florist for 20 years. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, IL.
www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019
