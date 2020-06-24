Verdia Nichelson-Jackson
PEORIA - Mrs. Verdia Nichelson-Jackson, 86, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Verdia is survived by 3 daughters, Tena, Sherri and Susan Nichelson; 1 sister, Jerlene Lindsay of Peoria; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. Minister Walter Young will bring words of comfort. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the Peoria Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.