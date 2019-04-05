|
|
Verla Davis
FAIRBURY - Verla Davis, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 3:59pm, April 4, 2019, at her residence.
Her funeral will be held at 10:00am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury. Ministers of the church will be officiating.
Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery in rural Fairbury.
Visitation will be held from 1-5:00pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9-9:45am, Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to South Eastern Livingston County Ambulance Service or Dominy Memorial Library.
Verla was born March 15, 1929, in Cropsey, the daughter of Emil and Ida Steffen Bahler.
She married Wayne Davis on April 9, 1949, in Cropsey. He passed away May 14, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Dennis (Kathleen) Davis of Forrest, Mark (Elaine) Davis of Forrest, and Mary Gail (Merle) Weyeneth of Metamora; grandchildren, Valerie (Mike) Winterland, Jacob Davis, Karl (Janet) Weyeneth, Kyle (Marisa) Weyeneth, Craig (Maggie) Davis, Clint Davis, and Tara (Casey) Augspurger; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Marvin Bahler and Art (Suzanne) Bahler both of Fairbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Rachael Davis, one brother and one sister.
Verla was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury.
Verla farmed alongside her husband for many years. She was a meticulous gardener, and loved caring for her flowers and yard. Verla also enjoyed cooking for others and trying out new recipes.
Verla loved greeting cards which made her 90th birthday a highlight receiving all those cards.
Verla was a devoted mother who loved and was loved dearly by her family.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019