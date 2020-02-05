|
Verla Frietsch
DEER CREEK - Verla Frietsch, 95, of rural Deer Creek passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Verla was born on April 28, 1924, in rural Wyoming, Ill., to Arnold and Hannah (Moser) Siebenthal. She married Edward Frietsch on June 2, 1945, at St. Mark's Church in Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2017. They were married 72 years.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Torres, on May 7, 2014; and her brother, Robert Siebenthal, on September 15, 2018.
Surviving are her three sons, James (Carolyn) Frietsch of Deer Creek, William (Linda) Frietsch of Dillon and Robert (Monica) Frietsch of Mapleton; two daughters, Cathy Frietsch of East Peoria and Carol (Keelyn) Wu of Freeport, Maine; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ellen McCrorie of Gaithersburg, Md., and Rita (Rich) Lamoreaux of Eastport, Mich.
Verla graduated from Wyoming High School in 1941 and attended Bradley University for one year. She worked in offices in Bloomington and Chicago until her marriage. After the children were grown, she typed for a court reporter for eight years, retiring in 1985.
Verla and Ed lived in Creve Coeur for 44 years, until moving to the family farm, near Deer Creek, in 1989. She was a member of the Deer Creek unit of Home Extension for over 20 years.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, where a mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association or Blessed Sacrament Church.
A special thanks to all of the nursing staff at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020