Verla Leman
ROANOKE - Verla R. Leman, 98, of Roanoke passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on August 18, 1921, in Morton, IL, to Henry and Kathryn Waldbeser Stieglitz. She married Rouland "Rollie" Leman on January 4, 1942, in Morton, IL. He passed away on October 11, 1988.
Surviving are her children, Roger (Barbara) Leman of Morton, Sue (Harlan) Zobrist of Metamora, Steve (Shirley) Leman of Roanoke, Rita (Randy) Kneezel of Decatur, Deb (Rick) Lavaux of Washington and Curt Leman of Roanoke; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Wilma Stieglitz of Morton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Glenn Stieglitz; and three sisters, Ella Marie Bartelmay, Eunice Hufford and Illa Jean Kaiser.
Verla and Rollie lived and farmed on the family dairy farm for 33 years. She loved being a farm wife, tending her garden and living the country life. Later, she and her husband owned and operated Rollie's Kountry Kitchen restaurant in Roanoke for 25 years. She was known for her delicious pies and often related that she had made around 46,000 pies for the restaurant.
Verla's biggest enjoyment was being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially at her yearly birthday parties with all in attendance.
She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the services Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019