Verla R. Goss
PEKIN — Verla R. Goss, 93, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Pekin Manor.
Verla was born in Manito, IL, to James William Paine and Nellie (Thompson) Paine. She married Melvin C. Goss on December 3, 1949, in Pekin. He passed away on March 9, 2010.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son-in-law, Richard Rowan, and eight siblings, Edna Sassman, Cecil Paine, Margaret Blue, Harold Paine, Russell Paine, Hazel Brandt, Velda Whitney, and Pete Paine.
Surviving are: one son, Terry (Kristia) Goss of Pekin; one daughter, Barbara Rowan of DeKalb, IL; four grandchildren, Treg, Ty (Caryn), Trent (Rhonda) Goss, and Neal Rowan; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Taylor, Luke, Logan and Norah Goss; one sister, Mary Gardner of Pekin; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Verla worked at Caterpillar in purchasing, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed taking trips to Vegas with her husband, couples bowling league, playing her video poker machine and reading. Verla loved her quiet time at home with Mel, her neighbors, and especially her talks at the fence. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Mark Foglio officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Individual Advocacy Group Home activity fund in Somonauk, IL, in care of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019