Verlin V. Behm
PEORIA - Verlin V. Behm passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 28, 2020, at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry J. (Pete) and Freda Behm; sister, Jean Goetze; brothers-in-law, Wayne Goetze and Terry Shirley; and son, Peter.
Verlin is survived by his daughter, Shelly (Troy) Weiss; sister, Carol Shirley; brother, Brian Behm; grandchildren, Zachary (Sarah) Salminen, Brandon Behm, Amanda Peterson; and great-grandson, Jack Salminen.
A private family service will be held Friday, November 20th, in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Verlin was passionate about the North Shore and donating to help those in need. Memorials preferred to Damiano Center, 206 W. 4th St., Duluth, MN.
Bradshaw Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 651-439-5511

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
