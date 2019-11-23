|
|
Vern Johnson
EAST PEORIA - Vern Johnson, 77, of East Peoria died at 10:11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Vern was born on June 24, 1942, in Carleton, NE, the son of Ralph and Frances (Deardorff) Johnson. Vern married his college sweetheart, Mary Jane Nelson, on April 24,1965 in Canton, and she survives.
Vern loved his family and is survived by 2 sons, Greg (Tricia) Johnson of Bloomington, IL, and Doug (Lea) Johnson of Nashville, TN; sister, Alice (Lyle) Hildebrand of Sebring FL; and brothers, Al (Joan) of Sunland, CA, Steve of North Manchester, IN, and Stan of Yucaipa, CA. He loved and was proud of his two grandsons, Elliot and Emerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Lynn.
Vern graduated from Astoria High Class of 1960 and graduated from the first class at Spoon River College. He worked at Caterpillar and retired after 37 years of service. After he retired, he spent the summers on Amen Lake in Minnesota and spent the winters in Ft. Meyers, FL. He spent many hours tinkering and woodworking, along with many hours out on the lake with his wife.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria.
Memorials may be left to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To leave online condolences, please visit Garydeitersfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019