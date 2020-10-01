Verna Batton

PEORIA - Verna Mae Caltine Batton, 78, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Verna was born on November 17, 1941, in Sherrill, AR, to Jack Dunbar and Lorene McGregor.

Verna leaves to cherish her most precious gifts, her 5 sons, Anthony (Eva), Harold (Sonia), Jeffrey (Monika), Ronald and Larry (Chassidy); her baby girl, Trina (Cedrick); and her 2 sisters, Deborah (Ricky) and Patricia.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her 3 brothers, Calvin, David Jr. and Kendall; and sister, Theresa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, at New Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3609 W. Harmon Hwy., Peoria, IL 61604, beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McClendon Mortuary and Cremation Services in Florissant, MO.



