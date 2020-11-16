Verna M. Wettstein
EUREKA - Verna M. Wettstein, 86, of Eureka passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on February 24, 1934, in Goodfield, IL, to Adolph and Esther Hartter Tanner. She married Robert L. Wettstein on March 22, 1959, in Goodfield, IL. He passed away on June 10, 1990.
Surviving are her children, Marilyn (Craig) Martin of Eureka, Larry (Marilyn) Wettstein of Eureka, Lloyd (Carol) Wettstein of Moulton, IA, and Marlene (Chris) Leman of Roanoke; two sisters, Madolyn Tanner of Goodfield and Phyllis (Kenneth) Rokey of Eureka; one brother, Don (Mary Alice) Tanner of Deer Creek; 20 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter and one sister, Lauretta Knobloch.
Verna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church of Eureka, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral services. Burial will be at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com
.