Verna M. Zimmerman
EAST PEORIA - Verna M. Zimmerman, 87, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 6:56 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Peoria, IL to Walter F. and Alta P. (Imes) Barnewolt. She married Robert E. Zimmerman, Sr. on November 23, 1952 in Peoria, IL. He passed away on May 8, 2010.
Surviving are children Vickie (Kenny) Hall of Peoria, Robert E. (Marti) Zimmerman, Jr. of Germantown Hills, and Sandy (John) Henry of Manito, IL; grandchildren Patricia Tortat, Shelly (Sergio) Contreras, Bobby (Sethany) Zimmerman, Charlie (Amanda) Zimmerman, Stacey Zimmerman, and Chris Henry; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant son, and two brothers.
Verna was the cafeteria manager for Peoria School District 150 at Garfield Grade School. She loved playing cards and played Mrs. Claus for many years. Verna enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their sporting events.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bartonville with Pastor Kara Wiechmann officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of her service on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019