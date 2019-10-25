Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna M. Zimmerman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna M. Zimmerman Obituary
Verna M. Zimmerman
EAST PEORIA - Verna M. Zimmerman, 87, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 6:56 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Peoria, IL to Walter F. and Alta P. (Imes) Barnewolt. She married Robert E. Zimmerman, Sr. on November 23, 1952 in Peoria, IL. He passed away on May 8, 2010.
Surviving are children Vickie (Kenny) Hall of Peoria, Robert E. (Marti) Zimmerman, Jr. of Germantown Hills, and Sandy (John) Henry of Manito, IL; grandchildren Patricia Tortat, Shelly (Sergio) Contreras, Bobby (Sethany) Zimmerman, Charlie (Amanda) Zimmerman, Stacey Zimmerman, and Chris Henry; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant son, and two brothers.
Verna was the cafeteria manager for Peoria School District 150 at Garfield Grade School. She loved playing cards and played Mrs. Claus for many years. Verna enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their sporting events.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bartonville with Pastor Kara Wiechmann officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of her service on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now