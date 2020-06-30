Verna Schramm
WASHINGTON - Verna "Brownie" Schramm, 92, of Washington, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 15, 1927, in Roanoke, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Wehrli Bachman. She married Frederick G. Schramm on March 6, 1946, in Danville, IL. He passed away on October 8, 2016.
She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Janet; and one grandson, Daniel Ryan; along with three sisters, Irene Countz, Margaret Eilers and Grace McCormick; and two brothers, Lyle and Frank Bachman.
Surviving are her children, Fredricka "Rickie" (Larry) Engelsman of Sycamore, IL, Vicki (Mike) Ryan of Germantown Hills, IL, Nancy (Mike) Burns of Metamora, IL, Peggy (Rick) Halverson of Stoughton, WI, Frederick (Annette) Schramm of St. Charles, IL, and Joni (Jerry) Kiefner of Metamora, IL. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Further surviving are one sister, Mary Ann (Ed) Oltman of Roanoke; and two brothers, Tim (Bubs) Bachman and Joe (Judy) Bachman, both of Roanoke; along with two sisters-in-law, Blanche and Sylvia.
She loved music and writing poetry and gardening. Brownie was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. What was important to her were her family, friends and her church. "Mom - We were blessed to have you as our mother, and honored to be your children you are loved and will be deeply missed."
Private family services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington, with Pastor Tom Heren officiating. Burial will be in Roanoke City Cemetery in Roanoke.
Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
WASHINGTON - Verna "Brownie" Schramm, 92, of Washington, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 15, 1927, in Roanoke, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Wehrli Bachman. She married Frederick G. Schramm on March 6, 1946, in Danville, IL. He passed away on October 8, 2016.
She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Janet; and one grandson, Daniel Ryan; along with three sisters, Irene Countz, Margaret Eilers and Grace McCormick; and two brothers, Lyle and Frank Bachman.
Surviving are her children, Fredricka "Rickie" (Larry) Engelsman of Sycamore, IL, Vicki (Mike) Ryan of Germantown Hills, IL, Nancy (Mike) Burns of Metamora, IL, Peggy (Rick) Halverson of Stoughton, WI, Frederick (Annette) Schramm of St. Charles, IL, and Joni (Jerry) Kiefner of Metamora, IL. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Further surviving are one sister, Mary Ann (Ed) Oltman of Roanoke; and two brothers, Tim (Bubs) Bachman and Joe (Judy) Bachman, both of Roanoke; along with two sisters-in-law, Blanche and Sylvia.
She loved music and writing poetry and gardening. Brownie was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. What was important to her were her family, friends and her church. "Mom - We were blessed to have you as our mother, and honored to be your children you are loved and will be deeply missed."
Private family services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington, with Pastor Tom Heren officiating. Burial will be in Roanoke City Cemetery in Roanoke.
Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.