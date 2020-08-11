1/1
Verna Thomas
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna Thomas
MORTON - Verna D. Thomas, 86, formerly of Greenup and Morton, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Charleston Villas of Holly Brook.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup. A private family burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery.
Verna was born on November 1, 1933, in Greenup, IL, to William Oliver and Gladys (Sherwood) Shofner. She married Bill L. Thomas on February 20, 1960, and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Irvin (Patricia Jo) Thomas of Greenup and Cheryl (Bill) Brandenburg of Greenup; grandchildren, Jason (Sasha) Brandenburg of Metamora, Kelley Brandenburg of Armington, Billy Brandenburg of Mackinaw, Zachary Thomas of Normal and Nicole Brandenburg of Mackinaw; two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Genevieve Brandenburg; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sherwood Shofner, Ruby Hutson, Maurice Shofner, her twin sister, Vera Ward, Vivian Brosamer and Camelia Boyd.
Verna was homemaker and was an Avon representative for 18 years. She was a member and past treasurer of the Tazewell County home extension.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greenup Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky
Greenup, IL 62428
(217) 923-3086
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved