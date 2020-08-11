Verna Thomas
MORTON - Verna D. Thomas, 86, formerly of Greenup and Morton, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Charleston Villas of Holly Brook.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup. A private family burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery.
Verna was born on November 1, 1933, in Greenup, IL, to William Oliver and Gladys (Sherwood) Shofner. She married Bill L. Thomas on February 20, 1960, and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Irvin (Patricia Jo) Thomas of Greenup and Cheryl (Bill) Brandenburg of Greenup; grandchildren, Jason (Sasha) Brandenburg of Metamora, Kelley Brandenburg of Armington, Billy Brandenburg of Mackinaw, Zachary Thomas of Normal and Nicole Brandenburg of Mackinaw; two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Genevieve Brandenburg; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sherwood Shofner, Ruby Hutson, Maurice Shofner, her twin sister, Vera Ward, Vivian Brosamer and Camelia Boyd.
Verna was homemaker and was an Avon representative for 18 years. She was a member and past treasurer of the Tazewell County home extension.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greenup Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com
.